A Championship Class win for Halstead rider Morland

Round Two of the GH Motorcycles/Husqvarna/ACU Eastern Solo Enduro Championship took place last Sunday at Hawkedon, in Suffolk.

The organisers were Bury St Edmunds Motorcycle Club who laid out a super course using a new format which is based on a two man contest adapted for solos, thought up by the host club’s stalwart Neil Sargent.

If the first session was anything to go by in the Championship Class the final result was going to be close. Jamie Roper (Sudbury) was in the lead from Jason Morland (Halstead) and at the end was one sixth of a lap ahead.

The second session saw Morland take the lead, but Roper was content to come in on the same minute, which he did to maintain his lead.

Morland again took the lead in the third with Roper in close pursuit, but halfway through disaster struck for Roper when he glanced a tree which threw him off. Roper sustained a broken armm needs an operation and will be out for the rest of the contest.

Brother Rick retired from the event to organise the transport home of his bike and vehicle.

The incident spurred on cousin Craig Roper (Sudbury) who finished the day on equal laps with Morland and Tim Rose (Diss), but when time penalties were deducted it was a win for Morland 17.50 laps, Rose second 17.00 with Craig Roper third on 16.67.

The Expert Class was hotly contested with Myles Saunders (Sudbury) completing 20 laps with Kevin Palmer (Diss) and Dan Willis (Stowmarket) on 19. But when time penalties were deducted the winner was Palmer on 17.17 laps, second Willis 17.00 and Saunders third 16.67.

There was a win for Michael Ridge (Stowmarket) in the Expert Veteran Class followed by Paul Spurgeon (Woodbridge) and Jake Morphey (Woodbridge).

The second unluckiest rider was contest sponsor Gavin Hockey, who, in the last lap of the last session had carburettor problems which drained his fuel, but he pushed his bike for a mile to record a finish.

The top three in the Clubman Class were James Barker (Sudbury), Lee Monger (Sudbury) and Ben Marsh (Halstead).

Dean Curry (Sudbury) won the Clubman Veteran Class, his first ever win in competition. He held off fellow Sudbury members Jeff Sharp, Terry Allen and Jeff Turner.

Andy Mason (Sudbury) dominated the Clubman Super Veteran Class taking the win. Making it a Sudbury 1-2-3 were Graham Mays and Nigel Ross.

n Round three will be held this Sunday at Foxborough Quarry, Sible Hedingham, organised by the Sudbury Club.

Making his debut in his first adult event is 15-year-old Joe Phillips, grandson of the legendary Ipswich Town footballer, Ted Phillips.