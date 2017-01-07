Mills makes Brisbane move ahead of England T20 tour

Former Mildenhall Cricket Club star Tymal Mills has made a move to Australia's Big Bash League ahead of England's three-match Twenty20 series in India later this month.

The left-arm fast bowler has signed a short-term deal with Brisbane Heat in a bid to boost his fledgling England career.

Mills, whose congenital back condition means he plays white-ball cricket only, replaces Samuel Badree following a hamstring injury to the West Indian leg-spinner.

He is available to feature against Perth Scorchers next week and then Melbourne Stars on January 17, when he could line-up against his skipper at Sussex, Luke Wright.

The 24-year-old will then travel to the subcontinent as he looks to add to the solitary T20 international cap he won against Sri Lanka last year, with the opening match between India and England set to begin on January 26 in Kanpur.

Mills has most recently been playing for Auckland Aces in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, taking 10 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 6.61.

Brisbane head coach Daniel Vettori said: "Tymal has been going well for Auckland so he is match-ready. We're looking forward to having him join us and prepare for the matches ahead at the Gabba and the MCG where the conditions should suit him."