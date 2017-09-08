Mildenhall put to the sword as Huggins and Batch hit centuries

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

READY TO POUNCE: Sudbury players eye up another catch

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (305-3)

beat Mildenhall (153)

by 152 runs

IMPORTANT ROLE: Ben Reece took the Talbots over the 300-run mark

Sudbury edged closer to their first ever East Anglian Premier League title on Saturday with a comprehensive 152-run demolition of Mildenhall.

The title could be clinched on Saturday when Sudbury, who have a 21-point lead at the top, visit relegation-threatened Horsford.

Horsford skipper Ryan Findley declined to comment on rumours that the club may pull out of the EAPL, but said the players were doing everything they could to avoid relegation.

At Mildenhall, Sudbury were asked to bat first in tricky conditions. The innings was built around a huge second-wicket stand of 222 between skipper Tom Huggins (109) and Darren Batch (130no). Sudbury lost wicketkeeper Adam Mansfield (12) in the seventh over when he nicked behind off the bowling of Tom Allen.

But from then on Huggins and Batch took centre stage. Huggins struggled for fluency in the early exchanges but found his flow later to be the first of the pair to reach his century.

The former Suffolk skipper hammered four sixes and 10 fours in his 121-ball innings, which was only ended via a run out.

Batch finished unbeaten on 130 and struck five sixes and 11 fours. Ben Reece hit 25 from just 10 balls to get the Talbots over the 300-run mark for the first time this season.

Sudbury’s success has been built on disciplined bowling which has stifled opposition batsmen. Jonny Gallagher struck first when he had Tom Heywood caught behind for just two, and it was 31-2 when Peter Worthington skied to Dustin Melton at cover.

Gallagher finished with 3-19 from his 10 overs and he was supported well by Melton (2-17), Reece (2-48), Huggins (1-17) and James Poulson (1-46) who were all in the wickets as the home side slumped to 153 all out.