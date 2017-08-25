Milden stay on course for back-to-back promotions

HUNTS COUNTY BATS

SUFFOLK LEAGUE

DIVISION FOUR

Lavenham (103-9 dec)

lost to Milden (104-2)

by eight wickets

Milden remain on course for back-to-back promotions in the Hunts County Bats Suffolk League after beating local rivals Lavenham on Sunday.

The Division Four leaders won this local derby by the convincing margin of eight wickets to increase their lead at the top of the table.

Milden have now won 12 out of their 13 games played so far this season and, while they will not be counting their chickens just yet, with three games left to play they remain on course to gain promotion for a second successive year.

After winning the toss at their Bridge Street Road home and electing to bat first, Lavenham struggled against the opening Milden attack of Greg Hayton and Joe Smith.

After 11 overs the hosts were 21-3, with Hayton (2-8) having taken two wickets in six overs, for the loss of just two runs.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and Lavenham eventually declared at 103-9, just before Hayton was due to return to bowl his final two overs.

Colin Humphrey (3-21) and Matt Archer (1-10) helped remove the lower order as the visitors set themselves a target of 104 runs for victory.

Milden’s opening pair, Smith and Jonathan Phillips, also started slowly, scoring only 18 off 11 overs against the Lavenham attack.

Smith fell for 18 in the 19th over with the score at 43, but Phillips carried on, hitting with increasing freedom until he was adjudged lbw when just two runs short of a half century. Chintesh Patel (15 not out) and Pat Humphries (9no) then saw Milden to victory, with one unusual feature of the innings being the addition of five penalty runs when the ball struck a helmet placed behind the wicket-keeper.