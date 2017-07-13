Melton’s focused on Sudbury title charge

Dustin Melton insists his focus still remains on Sudbury’s title bid despite catching the eye while playing against an Essex Twenty/20 side.

The South African, who is currently in his second season playing for The Talbots at Friars Street, took two wickets in a Man-of-the-Match performance while representing a Premier Leagues XI in a T20 warm-up clash against the Essex Eagles on Tuesday of last week.

Melton may have finished on the losing side, but he certainly made an impression as he claimed the wickets of Varun Chopra and Dan Lawrence.

The 22-year-old is hopeful of carving out a career in first-class county cricket, and had trials with both Leicestershire and Hampshire last year.

But while he says there has been no interest yet from county sides since his eye-catching display at The CloudFM County Ground, Melton was quick to point out that his attentions right now are fixed on Sudbury’s title challenge in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League (EAPL).

Melton scored an unbeaten 69 with the bat as The Talbots secured a narrow victory by one wicket at Burwell on Saturday.

It was a result — coupled with nearest title rivals Swardeston’s defeat to Horsford — that saw Sudbury open up a 29-point lead at the summit.

“It was brilliant,” said Melton, reflecting on his exploits in Essex.

“To go on a nice stage and a nice platform and put in a good performance was a great feeling. I had so many supporters there, which helped me too.

“I haven’t heard anything (from county clubs) at the moment, but I’ll just carry on doing my thing for the club and try my best for Sudbury.

“Last year we set ourselves the goal of winning it (the EAPL) in 2017.

“I feel like we’re in the best position to do that so hopefully we’ll still be there at the top come the end of September.”

Sudbury begin their final 10 games of the EAPL season at home to Vauxhall Mallards this Saturday (11am), with Melton insisting the table toppers will be taking it one game at a time.

“It is one game at a time for us,” he said. “It would mean a great deal to win the league and it would be massive for the club, who back us 100 per cent.

“Last year we got into a habit of rolling over, but this year we’ve completely changed and we won’t stop until we’ve given our best.”