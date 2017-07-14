Melford close in on the leaders

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Long Melford (190-8) beat Mistley II (150-9)

by 40 runs

Long Melford cut the gap on leaders Sudbury II after recording a 40-run win at home to Mistley II on Saturday.

Melford captain Jason Wade won the toss and decided to bat first in warm conditions.

After the early departures of Sam Blackman and Bill Byford left the hosts on 1-2, Joshua Arendse (48) and Wade (31) both dug in to take the score to 82-2.

James French, promoted to number five in the batting order, stepped up, and went on to score his maiden 50 in a classy knock of 66.

Melford finished strongly with a flurry as Chris Sturgeon’s 16 not out took them to 190-8.

In reply, Mistley were always up against it with French (2-59) and Sturgeon (2-36) making inroads at the top of the order, before Tom Bigg (4-29) swept up the lower order as Mistley finished on 150-9.