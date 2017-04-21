Mark Warbrook’s cricket column: Six new skippers for Sudbury

It’s all change at the Sudbury home of cricket this year. As we look forward to the 2017 league season starting this weekend, we have six new captains in position.

We have wintered well, trained hard and we hope that 2017 will be a brilliant season on and off the field.

We welcome Tom Huggins as first-team captain. Former Northants player and Suffolk captain and now on the Essex coaching staff, we wish Tom and the team a great Premier League season.

I am pleased to say Stuart Whitehart is taking charge of the second team. He had a great season in 2016. His determination and drive I’m sure will mean a great season ahead.

Willie Amos has scored many classy runs over the last few years and provides much cricketing experience to lead our third team this season. Also returning after a long absence is a Saturday fourth team.

There will be some Saturday friendlies to make sure all get cricket and bring more juniors on. This is headed by our chairman Louis Brooks, who started himself in this team many years ago.

On Sunday, it is also all change. We are now focusing purely on our Sunday Friendly side playing local teams and villages. Dustin Melton will be injecting his enthusiasm and energy, also bringing on youth into senior cricket.

James O’Brien will skipper our exploits in the Suffolk T20 Cup this season. It should be lively and James has just made it back from a winter’s cricket in New Zealand.

Ali Mahan will be driving the efforts of the Ladies’ team in the Friday night T20 league. Their coaching starts this Thursday at 6.30pm at Friars Street. All newcomers and abilities welcome.

The junior section is also doing well and newcomers are welcome on Monday nights from five years and upwards. Sudbury are a Cricket All-Star centre. We have some great coaches and full details can be found at www.sudburycricket.co.uk

On Saturday, the first team beat Wivenhoe by nine wickets in a warm-up game.

Wivenhoe all out for 214. Melton (four wickets) and Ben Reece (three) the pick of the bowlers. Sudbury knocked them off with only the loss of Keelan Waldock for 10. Adam Mansfield, skipper for the day and also captain of Suffolk, scored 116 not out carrying his bat.

The second team had a great warm-up at Great Shelford, posting 215. Will Shropshire, who topped the Division Three averages last season, carrying on where he left off with 75.

Dale Brett did a fine job behind the stumps while young Ollie Burns and Dan Fisher both bowled well. Sudbury lost by three wickets.

The Sunday friendly side picked up a win in their first match at home to Twinstead. Melton’s men were all out for 292. Twinstead 138 in reply.

As well as the EAPL programme kicking off with Burwell at home, Sunday sees a big day at the club.

The Sudbury Market Town Partnership working with many local organisations will be putting on a fantastic St George’s Day Country Fair at the Friars Street Ground. Fun for all the family from 10am- 4pm.