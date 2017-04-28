Late flurry sees Hadleigh chalk up opening day win

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh 254-7 beat

Haverhill 250-3

by three wickets

After a turbulent 2016, and a busy winter at the club with the pavilion extension, Hadleigh were ready to begin a new era as they were asked to field first having lost the toss.

Tanner and Piddington bowled from each end in the opening 10 overs and despite several plays and misses from the visiting batsmen, Hadleigh remained wicketless for the first hour.

This continued up to drinks as spinners Ben Wallis and debutant Matt Kent toiled away but to no avail.

With Haverhill 102 without loss, Tanner returned to the attack seeking the crucial breakthrough. It came with a fantastic delivery which went straight through the defences of the Haverhill opening batsmen, the ball clattering the off stump. The second wicket fell in similar fashion as Piddington returned to the attack to remove the other opening batsman. Debutant Ash Clark was introduced to bowl his off spin and, with support from the other bowlers, Hadleigh restricted Haverhill to 250-3 in their 50 overs, Tanner picking up the third of those wickets, caught behind by wicket keeper Morrin.

Hadleigh began their pursuit with a new-look opening pair in Marlon Dias and overseas player Brock Price. The pair began well as the boundaries kept coming. Hadleigh reaching 90 without loss well inside the first 20 overs.

After a slight reprieve, being dropped a few overs earlier, Dias pumped the ball straight to cover to be caught out just one short of his 50. Hadleigh’s batting order required a slight reshuffle after Morrin declared himself unable to bat due to a migraine, which meant youngster Kent walked to the crease at number three.

After an early boundary, Kent looked settled and comfortable along with Price, who continued to plunder the ball to the boundary, including several lusty blows over the ropes.

Price was then caught at long on for 79, and Kent fell soon after which meant Hadleigh had two new batsmen in the middle. Davey and Clark battled through a tough period against the spin of Haverhill but after they were dismissed, Hadleigh were left needing 67 to win in the final 10 overs with skipper Wallis and vice-captain Piddington out in the middle.

Both batsmen got themselves in pretty early, and managed to keep up with the required rate. Piddington fell for 42 while Wallis continued to hold the fort, and along with Shanks carried the home side over the line for their first win of the season, Wallis finishing unbeaten on 22.