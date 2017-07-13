Last-wicket stand secures unlikely win for Talbots

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (185) lost to

Sudbury (186-9)

by one wicket

In a game that went one way and then the other on more than one occasion, it was Sudbury who took the honours thanks to the batting heroics of Dustin Melton and Jonny Gallagher.

Burwell won the toss and decided to bat first on a good-looking surface, but Sudbury made the home side work hard for their runs in the early stages and by the 15th over just 26 runs had been scored.

Darren Batch was introduced into the attack and was fortunate to have Tom Jagot strangled down the leg-side for 16 from 52 balls.

Simon Donald was equally patient but, in an attempt to accelerate the scoring, he skied a catch to Will Shropshire, again off the bowling of Batch.

Burwell were then 46-3 when Andrew Bramley drove into Melton’s hands to give Batch his third victim of the innings.

An excellent 106-run partnership between Joe Tetley and Ben Seabrook then followed, with Tetley the main aggressor, the Cambridge MCCU captain striking 13 boundaries in his knock of 79 before he was trapped in front by Tom Huggins.

From then on Huggins showed his class with the ball, running through the Burwell middle and lower order with ease.

None of the remaining batsmen could cope with Huggins’ variation in flight and immaculate line and length, and he ended with figures of 6-34 from 12.2 overs.

Gallagher chipped in with the wicket of Sam Rippington as well, to leave visitors Sudbury needing 186 runs for victory.

Sudbury’s innings started poorly with the loss of Al Younger second ball and then Huggins (21), who pulled to mid-wicket.

Ben Parker made a solid 21 before he top edged a sweep off the bowling of Jay Ghelani, with Josh Arksey taking three wickets in the space of 10 balls to leave the Talbots reeling on 76-6 at the tea break.

Shortly after the break, James Poulson top edged an attempted pull short and departed for six, before Kenny Moulton-Day (12) struck two fours but was trapped lbw by Rippington.

Batch (41) had stood firm for 119 balls but he was eventually undone by flight and turn from Ghelani, which enabled Paul Summerskill to complete the stumping.

At 108-9 not many in the ground would have bet on a Sudbury victory, except maybe the two batsmen at the crease as Melton and Gallagher combined to produce the most unlikely of victories.

Gallagher’s stubborn resistance was in stark contrast to the destructiveness of Melton, who struck six maximums and five fours in his 35-ball 69.

The winning runs, tucked behind square on the leg-side, were met with jubilant celebrations from the away side as they rushed to embrace the two heroes, both of whom had played their own vital role.

Sudbury now sit 29 points clear of second-placed Swardeston, who were beaten by Horsford.