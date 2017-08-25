Johnson’s 73 secures derby win

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Halstead (258-7) beat Hadleigh (161-9)

by 97 runs

A season-best knock of 73 from Mark Johnson helped Halstead take the bragging rights in Saturday’s derby with Hadleigh at Star Stile.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat, with their first wicket falling when opener Chris Huntington was bowled for 17 by Brock Price (1-15).

Harry Pritchard (23) was next to depart, caught by Ashley Clark off the bowling of Ben Daniels (1-32), before Johnson and captain Joshua Wells put on 59 runs for the third wicket to propel Halstead to 123-2.

Wells was caught for a 39-ball knock of 42 to end the partnership, but wicket-keeper Sam Chapman then joined Johnson at the crease and the duo put on a fourth-wicket stand of 76 to get the hosts almost to the 200-run mark.

Chapman (39), and then Johnson (73), were both caught out in quick succession, with Matthew Kent (3-15) taking three wickets in four overs for Hadleigh.

Chris Rayner finished on 41 not out as the home side’s 50 overs concluded with them on an imposing 258-7.

Halstead made early inroads into the Hadleigh run chase, as openers Price (12) and Alex Milnes (12) both fell with the score on 27.

Josh Davey then went for a duck as he became the second victim of David Elsbury (2-10), before Matthew Kent and Callum Morrin were both dismissed for single figure scores to leave the visitors reeling on 49-5.

Huntington (3-28) removed both Ben Wallis and Kyle Tanner, before Marlon Dias’ resistance was finally broken on 51 when he was caught by Wells off Morris (2-23).

Daniel Shanks (32no) remained unbeaten as Hadleigh finished well short on 161-9.

On Saturday, Hadleigh (5th) host Maldon (4th), while Halstead (6th) visit third-placed Woolpit (both 12pm).