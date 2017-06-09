Huntington century helps Halstead see off Hadleigh

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (294-9) lost to Halstead (310-5)

by 16 runs

Chris Huntington’s maiden century for Halstead helped set up a narrow victory in a high-scoring affair against local rivals Hadleigh.

The opener struck 18 fours and three sixes in a 151-ball knock of 160, as he helped the visitors to an imposing 310-5 from their 50 overs.

Josh Wells continued his fine form with the bat for Halstead, hitting seven fours and four sixes on his way to 84 from 60 deliveries.

Thomas Piddington took the prize wicket of Huntington, while Ben Wallis dismissed Wells and Mark Patterson, Brock Price and Kyle Tanner also took a wicket each for the home side.

Hadleigh’s reply was dominated by Price’s belligerent 113, as boundaries flowed for the home opener with nine fours and seven sixes during his innings.

Price found support from Marlon Dias (30) and Tanner (46 not out), but the hosts fell just 17 runs short of what would have been an impressive victory.

Chris Rayner (2-17), Wells (2-30) and Joe Morris (2-47) all struck twice for Halstead, while Shaun Bobb and Brandon Ward also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

This Saturday, Halstead (fifth) host third placed Woolpit at Star Stile, while second-from-bottom Hadleigh visit Maldon (2nd) (both 1pm).

n Halstead II remain bottom of the pile in Division Three after coming out on the wrong end of a six-run defeat, in a low scoring affair at Star Stile against Woolpit II at the weekend.

Woolpit put together a solid start, with Julian Bradwell (38) and Geoff Pilgrim (37) reaching 90 without loss at drinks.

The introduction of Mark Surridge (2-42) and Justin Rose (4-53) saw the tide turn, as Halstead took wickets at regular intervals.

Callum Hansey (4-11) ripped through the lower order, with the help of two fine catches from Luke Robinson, as Woolpit were bowled all out for 160.

Runs continued to be hard to come by in the Halstead reply and would prove to be the home side’s downfall.

Ed Merry (34 no) and Ben Roper (24) scored quick runs down the order, but the visitors held their nerve, restricting their opponents to 154-8.

n In Division Seven, Adam Coombes’ unbeaten 131 set up a big victory for Woolpit III over Halstead III.

With the help of Adrian Bullett (72), the visitors scored 291-3 from their 45 overs.

In reply, only Dave Brooker (38) and Sam Hawes (24 no) were the top scorers as Halstead finished on 153-9.

The defeat sees Halstead drop to the bottom of the table.