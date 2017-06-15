Haverhill bottom of table after another narrow loss

MARSHALL HATCHICK

Braintree (285-7) beat

Haverhill (279)

by six runs

Haverhill have returned to the foot of the table and are staring down the barrel of relegation after another narrow loss to Braintree on Saturday.

Captain Adam Dellar hit a new club record with 156, but he was unable to prevent the team falling short by six runs.

He said the reality is that relegation is now very much a possibility, unless the team start converting their chances.

“I don’t know if you can call it bad luck or what, but we have lost five games by a whisker,” Dellar, who has scored 263 runs in the last two games, said.

“It’s positive because we’re competitive, we can beat anyone on our day, but we also have to start winning those games we’re so close in.

“Against Braintree, who were bottom, we should never have lost.

“But we came up short again, it’s so frustrating to keep getting so close and now we’re bottom of the table.

“It’s not a true reflection of how we’ve been playing or how good we are though, and that’s what’s so tough to take.”

Haverhill travelled to Braintree, to a ground they have struggled at recently, losing the toss and fielding first.

Braintree got off to a good start and, at the halfway stage, were looking set for a big total at 165-1.

But a couple of wickets for Chris Palmer and a good spell from youngster Harry Harding (10-1-37-3) helped put the brakes on the innings as the home side ended on 285-7.

In reply, Dellar, who was the main aggressor, reached his 150 in the 35th over. At 250-4 Haverhill only needed 36 off 15 overs for victory.

But Dellar’s departure at 260-5 precipitated a total collapse, as the final five wickets fell for just 19 runs.

Dellar said: “I’m obviously extremely disappointed and frustrated. We got ourselves into another winning position and couldn’t get over the line.”

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division Three, Haverhill II (196-6) beat Wivenhoe II (179-8) by 17 runs.

Haverhill looked to get back to winning ways after a series of recent heavy defeats, helped by skipper Martyn Wilkins taking his 300th wicket among a three-wicket haul.

Tom Baker (60 not out) helped the cause considerably, aided by Steve Fox (33) and Martyn Farrant (33).

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division Nine West, Haverhill III (167) lost to Lakenheath II (176-7) by nine runs.

Haverhill faced Lakenheath at home, with youngster Dan Wallage taking three wickets and captain Greg Street posting 65, but were unable to overcome an experienced side.