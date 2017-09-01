Halstead unable to defend their total away from home

Woolpit (184-6) beat Halstead (182) by 4 wickets in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Chris Huntington’s swift knock of 66 was in vain as Halstead slipped to defeat at Woolpit on Saturday.

Hosting Woolpit won the toss and decided to field, but Huntingdon took the attack to the bowlers to such an extent that when his opening partner Harry Pritchard was dismissed by Alex Jackson for just 7 the score was already on 73.

Hamish Fiddes trapped Huntingdon a few overs later for 66 after that the Halstead innings never really recovered.

Adie Starling, promoted from the Woolpit second team, continued the form he had shown for them by taking the next three wickets quickly to reduce the visitors to 112-5.

Nathan Crudelli and Chris Wells then whittled out the rest of the batting with Halstead bowled out in the last over for 182.

Woolpit’s reply struggled at the start with Jack Rowett, James Deeley and Will Parker all dismissed cheaply to leave Woolpit on 44-3.

However, Crudelli and Jackson formed a typically aggressive partnership of 87 to put Woolpit back in the game, and despite the loss of two more wickets, the latter’s 82 not out saw them home with 12 overs to spare.

On Saturday, Hadleigh make the trip to take on relegation-threatened Worlington (12pm).

To compound a disappointing day for all of those connected with Halstead, defeats for their second and third teams have left them on the brink of relegation from Division Three and Division Seven respectively.

In Division Three, Long Melford’s Chris Castle was in fine form with the ball as his side recorded a 126-run victory over Woolpit II.

Batting first, much of Melford’s innings centred around the performance of Joshua Arendse.

He scored 77 runs from 78 deliveries to boost the home side before they were bowled out for 169 in 42.3 overs.

It was then over to Castle, who set about ripping through the Woolpit batting order, five whom he sent packing before they had the chance to get a run on the board.

His 10 overs ended with figures of 6-19, which included four maidens, helping his side to dismiss Woolpit for just 43 runs.

Third-placed Long Melford travel to fourth-from-bottom Exning on Saturday afternoon (12pm).