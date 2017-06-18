Halstead lose out to centurion

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Halstead (213) lost to

Woolpit (216-2)

by eight wickets

A century from Woolpit’s Jack Rowett proved to be decisive as Halstead slumped to a defeat on Saturday.

After losing openers Chris Huntington (8) and Mark Johnson (4), the mainstay of Halstead’s innings was Joshua Wells.

He scored a rapid 61 from 69 balls — a knock that included six maximums.

Charlie Douglas-Hughes (38) and Chris Rayner (37) also made useful contributions before the hosts were bowled out just before the 49th over.

With the ball, Huntington claimed both of Halstead’s wickets. but by the time they fell much of the damage had already been done.

Will Parker made 55 runs, while Rowett was eventually dismissed for 102.

That left James Holmes (33) and Nathan Crudeli (9) to get the visitors over the line after 44.5 overs.

The loss, which was Halstead’s fourth this term, has left them fifth in the league table.

On Saturday they will look to return to winning ways at basement side Haverhill (1pm).