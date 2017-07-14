Halstead let victory slip away

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Elmstead (280-7) beat

Halstead (261) by 19 runs

A poor performance in the field and a batting collapse ensured Halstead snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Elmstead.

On a pitch that offered significant help to the slow bowlers from the off, the hosts continued their strong performance at the top of Division One.

Ryan Vickery (83 not out) and Jordan Elliott (52) steered Elmstead to 280-7, with Joe Morris (2-57) and Sam Walter (2-73) taking two wickets apiece for visitors Halstead.

Chris Huntington (81) and Joshua Wells (52) helped steer Halstead to 200-4 in the run chase, and Charlie Douglas-Hughes added a well-made 58, but the last five wickets went for just 21 runs as the visitors fell 19 short of the target set by Elmstead.