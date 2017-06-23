Halstead extend good run with victory at Haverhill

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill (115) lost to Halstead (116-5)

by five wickets

Halstead kept up their recent good form as a five-wicket victory away at Haverhill on Saturday made it three wins from their last four games.

On an old and used track, Haverhill captain Adam Dellar took a gamble in electing to bat first, hoping to set a sufficiently challenging total.

However, the home side’s batsmen never adjusted to the tricky pitch conditions and found themselves bowled out for a below par total of 115.

Aaron Read (2-19) took the wicket of Haverhill opener Dan Pass for just 4 runs, while Halstead skipper Joshua Wells dismissed Dellar lbw for the same number of runs.

Chris Palmer (45) and David Humphrey (27) offered some resistance to the Halstead bowling attack, but Wells (3-25) and Sam Walter (4-29) ensured the hosts were bowled out with plenty of overs to spare, the final wicket coming midway through the 40th over of the innings.

In reply, the Halstead batsmen got off to a flying start, hitting four boundaries in the first over, which made early and significant inroads into the victory target.

Despite Haverhill taking five wickets, they were never really in the game, as opener Chris Huntington (69) and Charlie Douglas-Hughes (41 not out) helped lead the visitors to victory, with the winning runs coming in the 22nd over, as Halstead closed on 116-5 to win by five wickets.

Halstead (5th) will look to continue their good form when they host Frinton-on-Sea II (6th) at Star Stile this Saturday (1pm).

n Elsewhere, Halstead II brought their losing run in Division Three to an end with an 18-run win at home to Haverhill II at the weekend.

Mark Surridge won the toss for the hosts and elected to bat first, with Ian Pont (61) and Justin Rose (63 no) both hitting half centuries as they closed their innings on 193-4 after 45 overs.

In reply, Haverhill openers Sam Hartshorn (25) and Steve Fox (29) made a strong start to get the visitors to 58 without loss, before Pont (4-32) dismissed both to reduce them to 59-2.

Further wickets from Surridge (2-35), Liam Jones (3-41) and Rose (1-5) saw Haverhill bowled all out for 175 in the 45th over, as Halstead recorded a narrow victory.

n In Division Seven, there was no such luck for Halstead III, who slipped to another defeat after losing by six runs at home to Worlingworth.

Ed Parker’s knock of 85 steered Worlingworth to a score of 230-5, before a century from Mark Bloomfield (111) was not enough for Halstead to complete the run chase, as they finished just short on 224-5.