Half-term treat as Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport brings a host of taster sessions to The Arc Shopping Centre

Try your hand at tennis, football, netball, yoga - you name it, you can try it - at this year's Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport.

It began on Monday and is organised to coincide with half term week, with a chance to try taster sessions of many different sports in and around the town.

KNOWLEDGE: Culford Tennis Centre recently welcomed Tim Henman, who passed on his knowledge to some of the pupils - they are now passing it on

Today, Tuesday, there is a tennis taster session running until 4pm at the Arc Shopping Centre - via Culford Sports & Tennis Centre.

And it’s not just activities for youngsters who are off school, among the sports on offer is Walking Netball and Football for the over-50s.

This year the Festival, which runs from October 23-29, includes activities in the open spaces and sports venues around Bury St Edmunds including Charter Square at The Arc Shopping Centre, Nowton Park, Hardwick Heath, Victory Sports Ground and Skyliner Sports Centre on Moreton Hall.

It coincides with the first ever St Eds Running Festival which includes a marathon and half marathon, supported by Unique Bars.

Chief Executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell said: “This is the third Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport and once again we’ll have a range of activities in and around the town centre.

"As well as running there are outdoor pursuits such as Nordic Walking, Tennis and Netball together with indoor activities such as Yoga for all abilities.

“This year we are delighted that a Sports Aid Lunch is being held at the Athenaeum as part of the Festival with the guest speaker cricket legend Geoff Miller.”

One of the organisations participating in the Festival is Netball England with Jetts Netball team holding sessions in Charter Square on Wednesday.

Jetts head coach Tracey Butcher said: “Netball is a very popular sport across West Suffolk and we are delighted to be involved in the Festival of Sport again to promote all the different clubs locally.

"This year we’ll also be demonstrating Walking Netball which is for the over 50s and allows the sport to be played at a much slower pace.”

The Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport is promoted by a partnership led by the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds and including Abbeycroft Leisure and St Edmundsbury Borough and Suffolk County Councils.

For more information visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/festivalofsport