Hadleigh well beaten by league leaders Wivenhoe

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (153) lost to Wivenhoe (224-8 )by 71 runs

Hadleigh slipped to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season after losing to league leaders Wivenhoe at the weekend.

Ben Wallis, the Hadleigh captain, won the toss and elected to field first at Friars Road on Saturday, as his side looked to bounce back from their five-wicket defeat away at Elmstead last time out.

The Essex visitors made a fine start to their innings, as openers Matthew Durrell and Jordan Nichols posted a first-wicket stand of 104.

Wallis broke Wivenhoe’s resistance by removing Nicholls (55) for lbw, but the visitors were soon back in their stride as Liam Hope-Shackley and Durrell put together a partnership of 57 runs.

Kyle Tanner (1-36) ended the stand as Hope-Shackley (28) was caught out, before Thomas Piddington (2-48) claimed the wickets of James Butcher (four) and Durrell (80) to reduce Wivenhoe to 180-4.

Jakob Kelly (14), William Morgan (10) and Joseph Nicholls (one) were all run out by Ashley Clark, while skipper Wallis (2-48) caught and bowled Harry Burnett (16) as the visitors finished their 50 overs on 224-8.

Hadleigh’s run chase got off to a shaky start when opener Marlon Dias was dismissed by Hope-Shackley (1-16) for just one run, before Callum Morrin departed for a duck, adjudged lbw off the bowling of Durrell (1-14).

The home side’s other opener, Brock Price (22) was run out by Paul Farrow to leave Hadleigh staring defeat in the face at 27-3, with Josh Davey (10) and Ashley Clark (25) both falling lbw to Burnett.

Wallis (10) was the first victim of Nicholls (2-31), who also removed Tanner for 29, only after Piddington (38) and Alex Milnes (three) had both departed the field.

Burnett (4-22) claimed his fourth wicket of the day, dismissing Ben Daniels (two) to end Hadleigh’s innings, with the hosts finishing on 153.

Hadleigh (9th) will look to bounce back when they visit bottom side Braintree on Saturday (1pm).

n Elsewhere, Halstead saw their two-match winning run come to an end after slipping to a 71-run defeat away at Maldon on Saturday.

Charlie Douglas-Hughes (5-17) was the pick of the bowlers for Halstead, who bowled their hosts Maldon all out for 167 runs.

Joshua Wells (2-35), Joe Morris (1-26), David Elsbury (1-23) and Brandon Ward (1-24) also took wickets for the visitors, but their run chase fell short, with Chris Huntington top scoring with 36 as Halstead were bowled out for 96.

Halstead (6th) entertain Worlington (3rd) on Saturday (1pm).