Hadleigh’s winless run of form ends away from home

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Maldon (112) lost to

Hadleigh (114-4)

by six wickets

Having lost their previous four league games in a row, Hadleigh bounced back in positive fashion away at second-placed Maldon on Saturday.

Hadleigh welcomed back Dan Shanks and Matt Kent, while also handing a debut to Harvey Skinner.

And one of those players — Shanks — made a key impact early on as he claimed three wickets to leave the home struggling on 27-4, with Brook Price also snaring himself a wicket.

Hadleigh continued to bowl tightly thereafter, with the likes of Kyle Tanner and Ash Clark giving very little away.

However, the extra stardust was provided by debutant Skinner, who mopped up the Maldon tail with some impressive pace bowling.

He ended his stint with three wickets — two bowled and one caught behind — for the expense of only 12 runs.Chasing 113 for victory, the away side knew that a slow and steady innings was all that was needed to get them safely over the winning line.

Opener Brooke Price went early on for five, but a stubborn 89-ball knock of 21 from his partner Kent helped frustrate the Maldon bowlers.

That was accompanied by a similar performance from Josh Davey (23), who faced a total of 84 deliveries.

Number five Thomas Piddington was the leading batman though, thanks to his unbeaten contribution of 35 as Hadleigh reached their target with five overs and six wickets to spare.

The triumph — Hadleigh’s third of the 2017 campaign so far — has moved them up to fourth, from bottom, in the league table.

On Saturday, they play host to Worlington (1pm), who started the season well but go into this clash on the back of three straight defeats.