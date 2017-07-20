Hadleigh make it six in a row

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (156-7) beat Frinton-on-Sea II (155-7) by three wickets

A half-century from captain Ben Wallis helped Hadleigh on their way to a sixth win in a row at the weekend.

Hadleigh won the toss against Frinton-on-Sea II on Saturday and elected to bowl first on an overcast day, in the hope of nicking some early wickets and applying pressure to Frinton’s top order.

Brock Price bowled a jaffa in his first over to remove one of the openers and get the hosts off to a flying start.

Frinton fought back hard in the first 10 overs, but Hadleigh fielded well and managed to restrict their run scoring.

The home side controlled the tempo of the first innings with all the bowlers contributing with useful spells, in particular skipper Wallis, who bowled his 10 overs for 13 runs and Kyle Tanner, who picked up some crucial wickets at key times.

Frinton scrambled up to 155-7 at the end of their 50 overs. The wicket played quite slow and turned early, so runs on the board were important, although it seemed like the visitors were 30-50 runs short.

Frinton picked up the prized wicket of Hadleigh’s Price in the third over, which certainly raised the fielding team’s energy and gave them belief.

Both openers bowled tightly and made it very difficult for the hosts to get off to the start they had wanted.

The Frinton slow bowlers did a great job of chipping away at the Hadleigh top order, but Josh Davey (28) and Wallis (51) constructed a much-needed partnership of 51 runs at a crucial time.

Ash Clark and Tanner then steadied the ship and led Hadleigh to their sixth victory in a row ahead of Saturday’s trip to Mistley (1pm).

n In Division Three, Long Melford (79) saw their promotion bid take a dent following a 94-run defeat at Brockley (173).