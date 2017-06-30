Hadleigh good with bat and ball

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (333-5) beat Witham (220) by 113 runs

A 150-run knock by overseas batsman Brock Price, and a half-century by Callum Morrin, helped Hadleigh to a comfortable home win over Witham.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first at Friars Road, but were unable to capture an early wicket.

Ashley Clark (23) was the first Hadleigh batsmen to depart, following an 81-run opening partnership with Price.

Morrin (63) stepped in and did a good job as a replacement partner to the New Zealander.

Further good knocks by Thomas Piddington (39) and skipper Ben Wallis (34) saw the home side reach a solid total of 333-5.

Witham struggled in reply, as captain Jake Wakelin (1) was out on his third ball, followed by Michael Glynn (3) to leave the team on 21-2.

Carl Bragg (86), James Suett (33) and Michael Godwin (31) helped keep the score ticking along but a six-wicket haul by Daniel Shanks kept the visitors in check.

They were bowled all out for 220 in the 40th over.

Hadleigh have now won two on the trot and go into Saturday’s game against Woolpit (1pm) in confident mood.

n In Division Four, Coggeshall Town (181-9) beat Hadleigh II (177-6) by one wicket.

The second team remain bottom of the league.