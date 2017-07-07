Hadleigh close gap on rivals with four victories in a row

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE Woolpit (180) lost to Hadleigh (189-9) by nine runs

Hadleigh’s captain Ben Wallis has said the first team’s four-match winning streak, with the latest success away to Woolpit, is a mark of ‘things having clicked’.

He spoke exclusively to the Free Press about the club’s unbeaten run, which follows a torrid time for a team who had only won two from seven in the first quarter of the season.

But this all changed on June 10 with a win against Maldon, followed a week later by a victory over Worlington, before success on June 24 against Witham. Their fourth win in a row then took place against Woolpit at the weekend.

“Obviously we’re on the up,” he said. “Things seem to have clicked, particularly with our bowlers.

“We were struggling to get wickets before, despite our batsmen firing each week we were struggling to get our opponents out.

“We’re into the second half of the season now and I hope we can keep this up.

“We know that if we play well, we are very competitive at this level.

“Next up is Haverhill who have also started to play well, they have some good players so it’s going to be good.”

The team travelled to Woolpit and, after winning the toss, opted to bat first.

Their innings did not start well, as openers Ash Clark (0) and Brock Price (2) were both removed quickly.

Callum Morrin (21), Marlon Dias (37) and Ben Wallis (34) helped push the score on after the opening chaos, as the scoreboard slowly ticked up.

Josh Davey (74) hit the best knock of the day as the team reached 189-9.

Hadleigh took to the field knowing it would be a tough total to defend against a strong side. But the bowlers set the tone from the top, keeping the runs down.

Ash Clark picked up the first wicket for 50-1, with more wickets quickly following to leave Woolpit on 54-3.

Bowler Tim Rix then rampaged through the Woolpit middle order, picking up wickets at crucial stages, ending with figures of 6-41.

When the ninth wicket fell, Woolpit required more than 20 runs for victory with three overs remaining.

The home team set Hadleigh nerves jangling as they gave it their all, finding themselves needing 10 runs with five balls remaining.

But captain Ben Wallis held his nerve and removed the final batsman, to see Hadleigh win by nine runs.

Their recent winning streak has taken them up to fourth in the league table, with a trip to Haverhill on Saturday (1pm).