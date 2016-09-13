Hadleigh avoid relegation after Coggeshall decide not to appeal points deduction

Hadleigh will play in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One next season after Coggeshall decided against appealing a 77 points deduction.

The management sub-committee of the Two Counties Championship met on September 5 to deal with a possible breach of Rule 13e by Coggeshall, which relates to playing more than one overseas player in four of their Division One fixtures during the season.

Pending an appeal, Coggeshall were deducted a total of 77 points, with Witham (14 points), Hadleigh (13 points) and Halstead (one point) all receiving additional points.

Last night a statement on the league’s website read: ‘Coggeshall CC have decided against appealing the management sub-committee’s decision to deduct 77 points from their accrued total.

‘The effect sees them drop into 11th position in Division One, and, with it, relegation to Division Two for next season.’

The final Division One table now sees Hadleigh up into 10th position and safe from relegation.