French and Sturgeon show no mercy to away batsmen

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Long Melford (34-0) beat Wivenhoe II (30)

by 10 wickets

James French and Chris Sturgeon shared 10 wickets in an impressive spell of bowling that saw Long Melford dismiss their visitors for only 30 runs on Saturday.

Looking for a positive response from his players after the previous week’s debacle at Brockley, captain Jason Wade had no hesitation upon winning the toss, electing to field in bowler friendly conditions.

Opening up with his reliable pair of French and Sturgeon, things did not start well for Wivenhoe.

French was in the mood for early wickets as he accounted for opener Colin Kelly in his second over.

Sturgeon was also looking to get in on the act and with his accurate line and length, he swiftly removed Wivenhoe’s Ross Evers and Paul Tonkinson.

The scene was well and truly set for Melford to push on, with the hosts going on to turn the screw.

As both the Melford openers remained unchanged for all 19 overs, they shared the 10 wicket haul between them.

French finished with an excellent return of 4-6 and five maidens, while Sturgeon claimed his first five-wicket haul.

A stunned Wivenhoe were all out for a remarkable 30, with the extras column being the highest scorer on 9.

With Melford only requiring 31 for victory, it was up to openers Wade (1 no) and Justin Burton (32 no), who set about bludgeoning their way to a 10-wicket win in 4.1 overs.

Melford therefore claimed the maximum 20 points and again close the gap on leaders Sudbury II to 16 points.

A trip to second-from-bottom Halstead II awaits on Saturday (1pm).