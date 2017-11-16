Youngest Yellows side claim dramatic win

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

AFC Sudbury 3

Tilbury 2

by Tony Simpson

at King’s Marsh Stadium

AFC Sudbury took all three points deep into stoppage-time on Saturday, having been pegged back from a two-goal advantage as the game entered the 90th minute.

This came with only eight fit players on the pitch at the time and one of them, Jake Clowsley, scoring the winner.

The feelgood factor was enhanced by the fact the side leaving the pitch was the youngest ever 11 representing the club at first-team level, with two 16-year-olds making their debuts.

After having to make an early change, with Ben Hunter coming on to replace the injured Tom Dettmar in midfield, Clowsley and Jamie Eaton-Collins both failed to seriously trouble Clarke Bogard in the Tilbury goal.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute with Hunter finding himself space some 25 yards out and unleashing a curling shot went in off the underside of the crossbar for his first goal for the club.

It was only moments after the interval that the AFC lead was doubled.

Mekhi McKenzie got a shot away from the left across the ‘keeper and he could only push it out to Jake Colclough, who coolly dispatched, also for his maiden goal for the club.

Paul Walker, so impressive in recent weeks in the Sudbury goal, had been largely inactive, but had to make a superb save to deny Adam Vyse a goal.

With AFC looking comfortable with 20 minutes left, 16-year-olds Tom Maycock and Panashe Mundawarara came on for their debuts.

The Essex side pulled one back nine minutes from time as Toby Aromolaran broke away to fire home.

With AFC having to put Clowsley up front as he struggled with cramp after all the permitted substitutes had been used, Tilbury levelled in the last minute of normal time as Vyse got away and fired home.

In five minutes of stoppage time Hunter saw a great header crash against the bar before the winner came in the last minute as Clowsley somehow found himself with the ball at his left foot just inside the penalty area and he curled an unstoppable shot over Bogard and in off the far post.

AFC: P Walker, Colclough, Clowsley, Grimes, Mills, Whight (c), Dettmar (Hunter 13’), Peters, Eaton-Collins (Maycock 70’) McKenzie, Booth (Mundawarara 77). Unused subs: Henry, J Walker. Attendance: 254

Free Press Man of The Match: Joe Whight

Was a steading influence at the back and captained the side to victory.