Yellows ease into next round of cup

EMIRATES FA CUP

PRELIMINARY ROUND

AFC Sudbury 4 Aveley 0

by Tony Simpson

at The Wardale Williams Stadium

With nearly £2,000 at stake, it was a game that you would have thought both sides would want to give a real go.

But in truth, there was only ever going to be one team that would take the spoils and in the end AFC won the game with some ease.

Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold sprung somewhat of a surprise with his starting selection, with L’heureux Menga and Tevan Allen on the bench, meaning starts for both Jeremiah Kamanzi and Louis Blake.

The first goal on 27 minutes came from a corner and it found the head of the unmarked Julian Smith, and he did not waste the chance to open his AFC account.

And three minutes from half-time the second goal came. Tyler French snuffed out an Aveley attack and set Adam Mills away through the middle, and his shot deflected up and over Rhys Madden.

The visitors made two changes up front at the break and for about five minutes looked lively, with a shot that struck the home side’s crossbar, but they soon reverted to what was a truly lacklustre performance.

Mills then had the ball in the net but was offside, before on the hour mark the tie was effectively over.

A free-kick on the right edge of the Aveley penalty area was expertly put away by Dave Cowley.

Ten minutes later and the whole crowd applauded a great goal. Blake headed the ball back down to the edge of the area and there was young Alfie Carroll to rifle it home.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Carroll, Claridge, Turner (Newman 73), Smith, French, Cowley, Kamanzi, Blake (Menga 73), Henry, Mills (Allen 73). Subs not used: Dunlop, McKenzie, Robinson. Booked: Turner, Mills, Menga. Attendance: 174.