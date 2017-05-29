Wilkinson opts to leave AFC Sudbury

Jack Wilkinson is the latest player to have headed for the AFC Sudbury exit door, citing a desire to play at the highest level possible as the reason behind his departure.

Over recent days, goalkeeper Marcus Garnham and midfielder Rob Eagle have both left the Wardale Williams Stadium following Sudbury’s relegation from the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Eagle has transferred to Suffolk neighbours Leiston, while Garnham stated his intention to remain at Step Three.

And the pair have now been joined by Wilkinson in moving on, with the left-back revealing he wants to “play as high as possible”.

“It was far from an easy decision to leave, but the desire to play as high as possible still remains,” the defender, who spent much of last term on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, posted on Twitter.

Over three separate spells, Wilkinson scored five goals from his 95 appearances for the club.