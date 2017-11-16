Wardley to come up against his former club

Shane Wardley takes his Hadleigh United side to his former club, Ipswich Wanderers, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday (3pm), still looking for his first win as Brettsiders boss.

Defender Kris Rose, who Wardley brought back to the club from Wanderers, scored in the last minute of stoppage time on Saturday to record the new manager’s first point in a 2-2 home draw with FC Clacton.

Goalkeeper Sam Mansfield had been sent off, as both sides were reduced to 10, with Kyron Andrews having pulled Hadleigh within a goal of their opponents.

Wardley’s third game in charge saw his side eventually outclassed at The Millfield on Tuesday by an Ipswich Town Academy side managed by Kieron Dyer in the Suffolk FA Premier Cup Second Round.

Jack Lambert had levelled in the second half, following Jack Lankester’s early opener, but four goals followed from Town in 20 minutes as the game finished 5-1 in front of a crowd of 149.

Following the Wanderers clash, Hadleigh travel to Brantham Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm).