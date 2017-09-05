VIDEO: Godbold says AFC Sudbury are not far from handing out a hiding

Ahead of tonight's (Tuesday) FA Cup replay at Mildenhall Town, AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold feels it is only a matter of time before his side wallop someone.

The Yellows will play Mildenhall for the third consecutive game later, following a 1-1 draw at the King's Marsh Stadium on Saturday which forced a replay.

Jamie Godbold

Sudbury monopolised possession in the second half, much like they had done in the first half of the league encounter they had lost against Hall 2-0 at the same venue in the previous game.

But yet again, they could not use it to hurt Mildenhall, who will get a second chance to progress in the FA Cup on home soil tonight (7.45pm).

But AFC boss Godbold told sports editor Russell Claydon following the full-time whistle on Saturday that he thinks they will hit someone for 'four, five or six soon'.

