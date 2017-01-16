VIDEO: Godbold on AFC Sudbury's Macclesfield Town defeat

'We left ourselves a mountain to climb' was AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold's verdict following their FA Trophy exit to National League Macclesfield Town.

The Yellows' boss gave his post-match reaction, which included his disappointment at 'two soft' opening goals, on camera to sports editor Russell Claydon.

'DISAPPOINTED': AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold

After Grimsby Town loannee Rhys Browne had latched on to a long ball from his goalkeeper before firing his side into a 23rd minute lead, Anthony Dudley was able to run inside before finishing with aplomb to make it 2-0 nine minutes later.

AFC began the second half on the front foot but were unable to test Craig Ross, and The Silkmen punished them further with a third in the 84th minute, from substitute Jack Sampson's angled shot.

The goal the home fans had been dreaming of arrived in the 87th minute, however, when Craig Parker played Liam Wales in behind the defence before the converted striker cooly slid the ball in at the near post.

AFC return to league action tomorrow when promotion-chasing Havant & Waterlooville visit Suffolk (7.45pm).

Striker James Baker is set to be back in the squad following a work trip to America, while the game will come too soon for injury victims Erkan Okay (knee) and Jack Wilkinson (hamstring).

AFC go into the game in 16th place, six points and five places above the Ryman League Premier Division relegation spots, following their 3-0 home win over Metropolitan Police last Tuesday, which ended a run of five winless games.