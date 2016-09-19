VIDEO: AFC Sudbury’s Tann wants quick response to FA Cup mauling

AFC Sudbury’s experienced centre-back Adam Tann spoke to deputy sports editor Liam Apicella after his side had lost 5-0 to Ebbsfleet United in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

The Yellows held their own during the first half on Saturday afternoon, but the Vanarama National League South hosts fired in five goals after the restart to seal progression.

POSITIVE RESPONSE: Adam Tann (right) wants Sudbury to bounce back from their FA Cup loss quickly

Ex-Cambridge United defender Tann wants a positive response from Sudbury, starting with Tuesday evening’s home Ryman League Premier Division encounter against Billericay Town (7.45pm).

