VIDEO: AFC Sudbury’s FA Trophy hero on cup upset

Sam Bantick, who came off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time winner for AFC Sudbury against Gosport Borough in The FA Trophy on Saturday, spoke to our sports editor Russell Claydon at full-time.

The midfielder’s 92nd minute goal brought joyous scenes to The Wardale Williams Stadium as The Yellows knocked out higher-league Vanarama National League South opponents Gosport 2-1, having led 1-0 at the interval.

It also saw Jamie Godbold’s side create club history by reaching the second round proper of the prized national non-League competition for the first time ahead of this lunchtime’s draw.

Bantick, who signed permanently for AFC in the summer from Concord Rangers, having played for both clubs on dual registration terms last season, reflected: “I am over the moon.

“It was quite frustrating to be on the bench but you have just got to try and keep your head on and when you get on just try and make a positive impact, and hopefully that is what I have done.”

He added: “I do not think many of the boys fancied going up there (Hampshire) on a Tuesday night! The main thing was obviously we did not want to lose the game, and I am obviously delighted to get the win.”

With no replay on Tuesday to contend with, AFC’s attention now switches back to the league, with Jamie Godbold’s side hosting the side immediately below them in the Ryman League Premier Division table (17th) on Tuesday when Burgess Hill Town visit Suffolk (7.45pm).

* For player ratings, Tuesday’s match report and reaction to today’s draw as well as a preview to the week ahead, see Thursday’s Suffolk Free Press print edition.