VIDEO: AFC Sudbury boss on Luke Callander and FA Cup hopes

AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold spoke to deputy sports editor Liam Apicella after seeing his side trounce neighbours Halstead 6-0 in the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

The recalled Luke Callander was the hero for the Yellows as he scored on four occasions, with Sam Bantick and Jordan Blackwell also weighing in.

Having since drawn Vanarama National League South side Ebbsfleet United in the next round, Godbold also discussed the possibility of his side reaching the First Round proper.