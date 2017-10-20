Traffic hold-ups prove no problem as battling Cornard celebrate Cup victory

Cornard United chalked up their first win for the club’s new management team, and their second win of the season, when they beat Framlingham Town 2-0 at Badingham Road in the second round of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup on Tuesday.

With players stuck in traffic, joint managers Liam Aves and Ryan Lines were forced to start the game with nine men, but Cornard were up to full strength after 25 minutes. Goals from Lewis Blanchett and Aaron Donaldson gave battling Cornard the victory.

Lines was delighted with the win: “When you are in our position, any win is good. And we worked hard for this. But the league is more important, and we are facing a must win game on Saturday.”

Cornard, bottom but one in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, are away to bottom of the table Needham Market Reserves on Saturday. Both teams have three points, with Cornard having a better goal difference, -26 against -45.

n Cornard, who moved off the bottom with a midweek 1-1 draw at Little Oakley, with Michael Schofield scoring the equaliser early in the second half, made their exit from the Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday. They lost a penalty shootout 3-1 at SIL Senior Division AFC Hoxne.

Myles Passley and Perry Flatts scored first half goals, leaving the score 2-2 at the interval. Donaldson and Lee Kidger were on target in the second half. Cornard keeper Dan Joyce had an excellent match.

Cornard’s previous victory, 5-2 over Team Bury, came in the first round of the competition.

n Halstead Town’s disappointing run continued at March Town on Saturday, the 2-2 draw making it five games without a win. The Hares led 1-0 at the interval. Joe Morris seized on an error to send Karl Andrade clear for a 57th minute equaliser.

March struck again after 72 minutes, but the lead lasted just two minutes, Kane Gilbert scoring with the help of a deflection.

n Three second half goals saw AFC Sudbury Reserves beaten 3-0 at Framlingham Town at the weekend. They are home to Downham Town on Saturday (3pm).