TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Newmarket re-sign McGeorge

Rogan McGeorge has completed a move back to Newmarket Town.

The midfielder, who previously played for the likes of Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers, has most recently been turning out for Peterborough Sports.

RETURNING ROBIN: Ely City has re-signed James Seymour from Newmarket

This will be McGeorge’s second stint at the Ridgeons Stadium, having helped The Jockeys to lift the League Challenge Cup in 2014.

Meanwhile, heading out of the Newmarket exit door is midfielder James Seymour, who has rejoined neighbouring Ely City.

Seymour swapped The Robins for Newmarket in October 2016 and he went on to make 28 appearances for Kevin Grainger’s side in 2016/17 and featured a further 10 times this term.

However, he is now back among Brady Stone’s squad and could be involved away at Haverhill Rovers tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Ely’s squad has been further bolstered by the return of defender Spencer Saberton, but George Rayner has joined Mepal Sports.