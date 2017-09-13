TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Licence joins Debenham

Debenham LC have swooped to secure the services of Ben Licence, who helped Stowmarket Town to clinch the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title last season.

The winger made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Old Gold and Blacks in 2016/17, scoring a total of five goals.

However, with Stowmarket recruiting a host of new faces ahead of their return to the Premier Division, Licence opted to link up with Hadleigh United in August.

It has not worked out for him at Millfield, though, and after making just one start for Stuart Alston’s side he is on the move again, this time joining the First Division Hornets.

Debenham boss Mark Benterman said of his latest addition: “We do a lot of due diligence before we sign a player — they have to add something on and off the pitch.

“Ben ticks both of those boxes for us and he will add some great strength in depth.

“It has not worked out for him at Hadleigh but he is a winner and you cannot have enough of those in your squad.

“He won the league last year and that can only be a positive thing for us.”

Licence, who is not cup-tied and so can feature for Debenham in the Buildbase FA Vase against Great Yarmouth Town on September 23, could make his debut against league-leading Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

* For a preview to the Woodbridge clash with Benterman, see this week’s Express print edition.