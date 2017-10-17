TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Debenham bolster attack

Leon Moore has boosted his attacking options at Debenham LC with the addition of two new players.

First to put pen to paper at Friends Meadows is Lyndon Dowson-Alexander, who has arrived from Crane Sports.

The winger has made six appearances for the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division side this term, scoring one goal.

And he has been joined in committing to The Hornets by Ipswich Wanderers striker James Watling.

Watling has found the net once during his 16 outings for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division team in 2017/18.

* For more reaction to both signings, see this week’s Diss Express