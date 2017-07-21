TNL First Division fixtures: Halstead up first for Diss

Have your say

Jason Cook’s maiden Thurlow Nunn League First Division encounter in charge of Diss Town will be against Halstead Town.

The Essex side will make the trip to Brewers Green Lane on Saturday, August 12.

Debenham LC will be Diss’ visitors on Boxing Day, while The Tangerines will end their campaign on the road at March Town United on April 28, 2018.

As for Debenham LC, they host AFC Sudbury Reserves first up on Saturday, August 5, and end at Wisbech St Mary.

Meanwhile, Framlingham Town’s first league game of 2017/18 will see them play host to Braintree Town Reserves on August 12, with their season concluding at home to Little Oakley.

Cornard United, who travel to Halstead on Boxing Day, have been pitted at home against Leiston Reserves on the opening day (August 5).

Chris Tracey’s men will then end the season at home against Downham Town.

Halstead’s first encounter is at Holland FC on Tuesday, August 1, while their season will end away from home at Whitton United.

Team Bury open up at Norwich United Reserves on August 5, while on Boxing Day they travel to Needham Market Reserves.

The Bury youngsters will be at home to Holland FC on the final day.

On July 29, Needham’s second string begin their season with a trip to Swaffham Town.

The curtain will come down on their campaign at Bloomfields against Braintree Reserves.