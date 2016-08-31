THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS: Enaro joins Ely

Ely City have completed the signing of former Mildenhall Town winger Kelvin Enaro.

The 23-year-old was Mildenhall’s third highest appearance maker last term with 49 outings to his name, which yielded a return of eight goals.

However, having helped the club to win the League Challenge Cup in May, Enaro moved on shortly after following conversations with manager Dean Greygoose.

The Nigerian featured for Soham Town Rangers and Bury Town in pre-season friendlies this summer, but having failed to agree deals with either of those Ryman League sides, he has now signed on at the Unwin Ground.

Enaro will turn out for Ely’s reserves this weekend before setting about trying to force his way into Brady Stone’s senior set-up.