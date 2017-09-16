THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Hadleigh sign title winner Newman from AFC Sudbury

Hadleigh United have pulled off a transfer coup by landing AFC Sudbury's Isthmian League Division One North title winner Jack Newman.

The ex-Ipswich Town Academy, Woodbridge Town and Needham Market midfielder completed the move this week after being released his contract at AFC, having stated his intention to get more regular first-team football.

Newman, who has stepped in as captain under now departed manager Jamie Godbold, despite his tender years, made seven appearances this season, four of them coming from off the substitutes bench.

In his first season at the club, having signed from Needham Market, he played 38 times and scored one goal as AFC won the then Ryman League Division One North title and played 23 times, scoring three goals, during the relegation campaign in the Isthmian League's top tier - the highest level Sudbury had ever played at.

But it was also a campaign which saw Newman loaned out to Wroxham in the division below, with first-team opportunities more limited.

Of his move to Hadleigh, Ipswich-based Newman said: "It's 10-15 minutes from my house. It's been in the pipeline for about a week or so now, as I had a chat with the manager and said I love it a Sudbury but I'm not getting enough minutes as I would want.

"I was in and out of the team a lot and just wanted to go somewhere to play my football week-in week-out and enjoy it, which I think I will at Hadleigh.

"My dad was the manager there for over seven years, so the club is close to me personally and I know a few lads over there, so I am really looking forward to a fresh start and new challenge."

Hadleigh have three wins from their eight opening Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches, following last night's (Friday, September 15) 1-0 home win over Ipswich Wanderers, leaving them 16th in the table ahead of the weekend's matches.

The Friday night fixture saw Newman mark his debut with the winning goal in the 58th minute.

The Brettsiders are next in action on Tuesday, when Little Oakley visit the Millfield in the League Challenge Cup (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury host Bostik League Division One South side Chipstead in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round this afternoon (3pm) with academy chief Danny Laws taking charge of the team after Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds were sacked following Tuesday's first league win of the season.

Laws has announced that goalkeeper coach Danny Potter will be with him in the dugout on Saturday, stating that the ex Cambridge United stopped wanted to remain with the club after the departure of the previous management team.