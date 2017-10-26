THURLOW NUNN BREAKING NEWS: Assistant manager of Haverhill Rovers stands down

Rod Gaffan, assistant manager of Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers, has resigned from his position.

He previously managed local sides Hundon and West Wratting, as well as looking after Haverhill Borough Reserves, before joining up with Rovers manager Ben Cowling at the start of 2017.

His resignation is effective immediately and he will not be in the dugout for Saturday's game against Walsham-le-Willows.

As Cowling is currently sidelined himself, following hip replacement surgery, it is understood coaching coordinator Peter Betts will step into the void.

Gaffan said: "I made my decision early this week to stand down as assistant manager at Rovers.

"There's a whole host of reasons but, at the end of the day, I enjoyed my time with the club and I wish them the best of luck.

"I'm going on good terms, but I just felt the club were going in a different direction than I believe they should and so the time has come to part ways.

"Right now, I'm just looking to get my weekends back and I have no plans to get back involved in management but you never know!

"I remember feeling like this when I left West Wratting - you give so much of your time and energy for absolutely nothing when you're managing at this level and you can become disillusioned. Or just plain fed up.

"But it does kind of depend what opportunities arise, never say never.

"As for the team, I'm certain they'll be absolutely fine without me but I will miss them. I've really bonded with a lot of the players at the club and I'm sad that I won't be seeing them every day now.

"It's sad, it's always sad when you've enjoyed something and it comes to an end - but it has."