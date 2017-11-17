Ten-man Halstead fight back in epic

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Halstead Town 4

Leiston Res 4

by Ken Gilliard

at Rosemary Lane

Halstead showed great character to come from behind three times with 10 men to claim a point in a thrilling contest on Saturday — the second 4-4 between the sides this season.

The Humbugs had to field a reshuffled side, with defender Nick Wilderspin having moved up to Premier Division Newmarket Town, while Adam Hampson and Karl Andrande were unavailable.

Jordan Pavett drilled home from the right-hand corner of the box to put them ahead.

Leiston began to get on top though and their pressure eventually told when Louie Bloom, who was to be a thorn in their side all afternoon, picked up a loose ball to fire into the bottom left-hand corner.

Within a minute the Humbugs conceded again, after Bloom tucked in the rebound after a great save from goalkeeper Joe Fowler.

Jordan Hutchings was sent off on the stroke of half-time for his second yellow card, after again tussling with Leiston winger Adam Blades.

But Halstead rallied and hit back through Lewis Cunliffe a matter of minutes after the restart for 2-2.

Fowler pulled off a brilliant save from a Jamie Gaffer thunderbolt as the hosts clung on heading into the final 15 minutes.

But the Halstead number one was soon beaten by a fine hat-trick goal from Bloom just 10 minutes from time.

Leiston were only able to hold onto that advantage for a matter of minutes though, as an attack led to the ball dropping for Pavett to tap home.

Moments later it was 4-3 to the visitors as Halstead were punished again for not clearing their lines and Bloom popped up again to score his fourth.

Mark McLean’s side did not give up though, and were rewarded in the final minute when substitute Cameron Storie poked home a flick-on.

It saw Halstead (10th), who host 17th place Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm) in the last of six straight home games, record a draw for the fourth match running.