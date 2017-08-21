SUFFOLK PREMIER CUP: Melford draw Ipswich

Have your say

Long Melford have been drawn at home against Ipswich Town Under-23s in the first round of the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup.

The EFL Championship side’s youngsters will make the trip to Stoneylands on Wednesday, October 11 (7.45pm).

Also in the opening round, newcomers Haverhill Borough will travel to AFC Sudbury on Tuesday, October 10 (7.45pm).

In the second round, Bury Town will play host to Newmarket Town, Mildenhall Town travel to higher-league Leiston and Stowmarket Town are on the road at Felixstowe & Walton United.

In the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, Framlingham Town will be away to holders Achilles in the first round on Saturday, September 16 (2.30pm).

Second-round ties include Lakenheath versus Needham Market Reserves and AFC Hoxne taking on Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Cornard United.

Meanwhile, in the Suffolk Sunday Cup, Gym United are among five clubs that have been handed first-round byes.

Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup First Round Draw: AFC Sudbury v Haverhill Borough, Ipswich Town v Long Melford

Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round Draw: Leiston v Mildenhall, AFC Sudbury or Haverhill Borough v Needham Market, Hadleigh Utd v Long Melford or Ipswich Town, Felixstowe & Walton Utd v Stowmarket Town, Lowestoft Town v Kirkley & Pakefield tbc, Bury Town v Newmarket Town, Ipswich Wanderers v Haverhill Rovers, Walsham-le-Willows v Brantham Athletic

Ties to be played on Tuesday or Wednesday November 14th or 15th 2017, kick-offs 7.45pm.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup First Round Draw: Achilles v Framlingham Town.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Second Round Draw: Haverhill Borough Res v Brantham Athletic Res, Hundon v Kirkley & Pakefield Res, Benhall St Mary v Felixstowe Harpers Utd, Haughley Utd v Whitton Utd, AFC Hoxne v Cornard Utd, Team Bury v Ransomes Sports, Grundisburgh v Westerfield Utd, Waveney v Achilles or Framlingham Town, Henley v Leiston Res, Beccles Town v Debenham Leisure Centre, Woodbridge Town v Crane Sports, Lakenheath v Needham Market Res, Wenhaston v Coplestonians, Bramford Utd v East Bergholt Utd, AFC Sudbury Res v Capel Plough, Leiston St Margarets v Bungay Town.

Ties to be played on Saturday, October 14, kick-offs 2.30pm.

Suffolk Sunday Cup First Round Draw: BLG Utd v Tostock Pirates, AFC Wellington v Haverhill Borough, Cheveley v Borussia Martlesham, Bury Bowl v Haverhill Hammers, Howards v Lavenham, Kitchener Taverners v Haverhill & Hove Albion, Whelnetham v Kesgrave Kestrels, Brantham Athletic v Boxford Rovers, Stoke By Clare v Felixstowe Rangers, Athletico Liberty v Fordham, Bucklesham Shannon v AFC Bergholt.

Matches to be played on Sunday, September 17, kick-offs 10.30am, no extra time.

Byes: Assington Fire, Bungay Town, Felixstowe Harpers Utd, Gym Utd and Mellis.