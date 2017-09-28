Sudbury looking to put on a show down in Truro

AFC Sudbury have two major obstacles to overcome if they are to advance beyond the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Not only do their hosts — Truro City — top the National League South standings, the round trip will see Sudbury cover more than 700 miles.

Nevertheless, having overseen four straight victories during his interim spell in charge, Danny Laws has insisted The Yellows are not travelling down to Cornwall to simply ‘make up the numbers’.

“It is a massive occasion for the football club and the distance factor just adds to the romance of it,” he said.

“We are going down there to be competitive.

“Everybody wants to play in the FA Cup and we did not put in all that effort against Chipstead in the last round to then just go and take it easy.

“We are not making the numbers up — we have got to compete.

“If you are footballer, not only do you want to be on the bus making such a big trip, you want to be in that team. And then when you are in that team, you want to play well.

“It is a huge competition and these are games you remember.

“You never know, but this sort of thing might not happen again so we want to try to bring back some memories with us.”

Leading goalscorer Adam Mills, who has found the net 11 times this term, will miss the tie due to suspension.