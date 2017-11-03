Sudbury go down to a slender defeat

BOSTIK LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Barking 1 AFC Sudbury 0

by Tony Simpson

at Mayesbrook Park

AFC Sudbury’s first ever visit to Barking saw them come away empty handed after going down to a first-half goal.

Manager Morsley included new signing Max Booth in the starting line-up and he showed up well during his time on the pitch.

After only two minutes AFC ‘keeper Paul Walker was called into action, making a great save from Jay Knight.

On nine minutes the home side were in front and this time Walker had no chance as a blistering Theo Ola shot whistled passed him.

Booth made a good run into the box and went down but the referee was having nothing to do with any appeal.

Walker was again called to save his side on 19 minutes as a 44-yard shot from Abe Seymour flashed in front of him.

AFC’s best chance came three minutes later when Jake Clowsley cut in from the left and fired a shot across the Barking goal where former AFC ‘keeper Ollie Bowles got his fingertips to the ball and diverted it for a corner.

The visitors replied when Booth got the ball into the box and Ben Hunter had his shot blocked.

The half ended as it had began with Walker pulling off another save to deny Seymour.

AFC went from a back three to a back four after the break but, despite a half chance for Jamie Eaton-Collins, it was Walker who kept his side in the game heading into the final minutes, denying Ola.

Mekhi McKenzie came on for Max Booth, but the young AFC side were not able to fashion another chance as they went down to a defeat.

AFC: Walker, Mills (Walker 46), Clowsley, Carroll, French, Whight, Dettmar (Watson 46), Peters, Eaton-Collins, Hunter, Booth (McKenzie 74)

Attendance: 72

Free Press Man of the Match: Paul Walker