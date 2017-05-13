Sudbury coach Haniver joins St Neots

AFC Sudbury’s first-team coach Matty Haniver has been appointed the assistant manager of St Neots Town.

The former Histon player joined Jamie Godbold’s management team at The Wardale Williams Stadium last summer following a stint in charge of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Godmanchester Rovers.

However, after Sudbury’s recent demotion from the Ryman League Premier Division, Haniver has now accepted a new post.

He will work as the assistant to Matt Clements, who scored four goals for AFC Sudbury from 24 appearances following his arrival from Mildenhall Town in 2007.

Last term, Clements and his side successfully fought off the threat of relegation in the Evo-Stik Southern Football League Premier Division (Step Three).