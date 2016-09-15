Sudbury boss labels FA Cup tie a ‘no pressure game’

AFC Sudbury manager Jamie Godbold believes all the pressure will be on opponents Ebbsfleet United when the two sides meet in the FA Cup.

The Yellows booked their place in this weekend’s second qualifying round with a 6-0 victory over lower league Halstead Town two weeks ago, with Luke Callander scoring four times at The Wardale Williams Stadium.

The straightforward win for AFC set up a trip to higher league Ebbsfleet on Saturday (3pm), and Godbold is excited at the prospect of facing the Vanarama National League South side.

“We’re really excited about Saturday,” said Godbold, whose side host Billericay Town in the Ryman League Premier Division on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We’re pleased with the draw. It will be a fun day out for us and we’ll go there with no pressure. We’ll enjoy the game.

“We’ve looked at the two performances in the last week against Tonbridge and Lowestoft, and as a manager I can see how far we have come.

“The performances have been loads better and we’ll go into the game with Ebbsfleet with plenty of confidence.”

After tasting their first defeat of the season last weekend — a 1-0 home defeat to Tonbridge Angels — Godbold’s men bounced back with a 2-1 win against his former club Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night.

Sam Bantick struck twice for The Yellows in the second-half to secure AFC’s progression through the first round of the Alan Turvey Trophy, sponsored by Robert Dyas.

Ahead of the Tonbridge game Godbold boosted his squad with the double signing of Ryan Auger and Anthony Furlonge, the duo joining the club on a dual registration loan from Ebbsfleet’s league rivals Bishop’s Stortford.

Both new boys have had their first taste of football at The Wardale Williams Stadium over the last week, and will be available to play in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

However, Godbold describes Sudbury’s leading goalscorer Callander as ‘touch and go’ for the trip to Kent this weekend.

The striker came off with a suspected hamstring injury towards the end of the first-half during Saturday’s game with Tonbridge and then missed Tuesday’s cup win against Lowestoft.

Attacking midfielder Craig Parker will be out of action for an estimated two to three weeks after damaging ligaments in his ankle in the same game.