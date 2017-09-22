Struggling Melford goalless once again

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Long Melford 0

FC Clacton 1

Melford manager Jamie Bradbury called for his players to be more ruthless around the penalty area, but once again The Villagers drew a blank.

Although this wasn’t a bad overall performance by Melford, no goals in 450 minutes of league football at Stoneylands this season tells its own story.

Clacton had the better of the first half with Kevin Coyle forcing Darren Moyes into a good save, while opportunities also fell to Michael Runicles and Louis Newland.

At the other end of the pitch Melford’s lone striker Will Wingfield was isolated at times, which meant Clacton could peg Melford back in their own half.

Melford were more positive in the second half, playing some good football and having spells of pressure - but no shots on target made it a comfortable afternoon for visiting keeper Luke Avenall.

At the other end Kevin Coyle twice went close for Clacton but overall it was a better half for Melford and at this point it could have gone either way.

Clacton scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute.

The Melford defence were caught out by a ball over the top, with Terry Rymer running through to slot past Moyes.

Long Melford: Moyes, Hemson, Judge, R Waugh, Adams, A Waugh, Ally, Walker, Wingfield, Bush, Schofield. Subs all used: Rowe, Bayliss, Payne.

n The defeat leaves Melford, one win in nine games, second from bottom in the premier division on four points. They are home to fellow strugglers Ipswich Wanderers, three places higher, in the league on Saturday (3pm).