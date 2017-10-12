Struggling Brettsiders well beaten at home as Mayhew plunders four goals

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Hadleigh Utd 1

Stowmarket Town 5

Tom Driscoll’s goal, midway through the first half, when he fired home Kyron Andrews’ low cross, saw Hadleigh briefly level at the Millfield on Tuesday night.

Josh Mayhew had given Stowmarket the lead after five minutes, the first of his four goals, and he struck again after 28 minutes to give Stowmarket a 2-1 interval lead.

Mayhew added two further goals in the second half, George Bugg getting the other, as Hadleigh finished well beaten.

Hadleigh were beaten 1-0 at Wivenhoe Town, on Friday, a Lewis Haughton goal earning the points for the Dragons.

On Saturday, fifth from bottom Hadleigh host mid-table Haverhill Rovers at the Millfield (3pm).

n Long Melford went down to a 2-0 away league defeat at the hands of Saffron Walden Town on Friday, leaving the Villagers third from bottom in the Premier Division.

Callum Henson was denied by home keeper Neil O’Sullivan, and Melford keeper Darren Moyes made a couple of good saves in an even first half.

But former Melford player Ryan Fleming gave the hosts the lead one minute before the interval.

The Bloods were on top in the second half, and went further ahead after 61 minutes through James Crane.

This was an improved performance from the Villagers, but they need to bolster the forward line to make the most of the few chances they create.

Melford were in Suffolk Premier Cup first round action last night when they hosted an Ipswich Town XI.

On Saturday they are home to Stowmarket Town (3pm) in the league, and on Wednesday (October 18), home to Haverhill Borough (7.45pm).

n Cornard United stay bottom of the First Division after a 4-1 defeat at Downham Town on Saturday.

Michael Schofield gave the Ards a first-half lead, but the hosts hit back with four second-half goals.

Cornard visit AFC Hoxne in the league on Saturday, and are away to Framlingham Town in the League KO Cup on Tuesday.