Step down an easy decision for Dobson

Reece Dobson has said being able to enjoy his football again under Mark Morsley made dropping down a level to play for AFC Sudbury an easy decision.

The versatile fast-raiding forward joined the club this week from Bostik League Premier Division side Harlow Town, becoming AFC boss Morsley’s eighth signing since taking over in early October and linking up again with the man he played under at Needham Market last season.

At 27, along with goalkeeper Paul Walker, he has become the oldest player in a young dressing room, but was excited by what he saw around him in his debut on Tuesday — a 2-0 home defeat in the Suffolk Premier Cup to his old club Needham.

“I am very impressed with the lads here,” said the player who has previously played professional football in Norway for Flekkeroy and numbers Takeley, Bishop’s Stortford and Royston Town among his previous clubs.

“Even though we didn’t get the win tonight you can see they are fearless and it reminds me of myself when I was a bit younger.

“I obviously knew Mark from last season at Needham, where we had a good season.

“Things were not going as I had planned them to go at Harlow, and Mark was actually in touch with me when he got the job and asked if I fancied it.

“I just wanted to play football, so thought I would come over and give it a go.”

At Harlow, where he had previously played between 2009-2013, Dobson scored six times in 24 appearances, but was cutting a frustrated figure out wide, rather than his favoured centre-forward role.

He said: “Obviously certain types of football don’t suit these positions, so I thought it was time for me to move on.”

Having made his debut wide left on Tuesday, he said: “They are young lads here who like to keep the ball down, so I wouldn’t mind playing anywhere in the attacking third, as long as we are playing football.

“At Needham under Mark it was free-flowing football, so it was very enjoyable.”

Dobson, who signed a one-year contract on Tuesday, believes he can weigh in with the goals at his new club, as well as mature himself as a player.

“Hopefully by now and the end of the season I can get 10 goals and that would be ideal,” he said.

“If you would see me in the changing room you would not think I am 27, but that is another thing I am looking forward to adapting to —being the oldest and setting an example.

“It is a good challenge and I am looking forward to it.”